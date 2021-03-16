Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.15–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.96 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.36 EPS.

SMAR traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. 2,149,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,694.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

