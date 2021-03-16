Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $812.66 million, a P/E ratio of -160.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

