SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Update

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 482,400 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the February 11th total of 293,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNDW opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $885.73 million, a PE ratio of -138.75 and a beta of 2.17. SolarWindow Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

