Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Carl Ashley Morris Sells 23,398 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Ashley Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, January 28th, Carl Ashley Morris sold 3,459 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $21,238.26.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $574.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.