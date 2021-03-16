Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Hold Rating at SVB Leerink

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 68.45% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $574.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

