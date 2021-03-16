Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT Raised to $20.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $12.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 202.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of SLDB traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 359,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,499. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

