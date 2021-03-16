Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. Sells 12,100 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $414.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

