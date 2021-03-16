Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stake Lowered by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,046 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In related news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $197,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $51,467.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.