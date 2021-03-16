Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKPGF. Raymond James raised Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

SKPGF stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.