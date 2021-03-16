SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Position Lowered by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 303,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 261,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 167,961 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 228,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.