Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

EDTXF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.54. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.