Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 329,928 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $47,228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,106,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 32,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

