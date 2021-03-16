SRB Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.38.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $194.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.67. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

