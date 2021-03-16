SRB Corp Buys 674 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock opened at $275.99 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

