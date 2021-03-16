SRB Corp Has $794,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SRB Corp boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

NYSE:DOV opened at $135.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.67. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $136.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

