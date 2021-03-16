SRB Corp Purchases 2,826 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SRB Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

