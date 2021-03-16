STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $92.50. 364,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.