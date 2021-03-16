Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $193.14 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.