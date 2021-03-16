Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 11th total of 445,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. Stantec has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

