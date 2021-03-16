StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

SRT opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $364.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get StarTek alerts:

SRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of StarTek in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.