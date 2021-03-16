StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

SRT opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

