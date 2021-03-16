StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $33.88. 190,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 224,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.