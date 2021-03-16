Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 361,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

