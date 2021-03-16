Stevard LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Stevard LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF makes up 2.1% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stevard LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. 245,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,444. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74.

