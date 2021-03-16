Stevard LLC Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stevard LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 0.6% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $7,657,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,674. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,044. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.54. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

