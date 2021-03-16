Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after acquiring an additional 661,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,771 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,963,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after acquiring an additional 362,638 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,876 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Insiders sold a total of 56,629 shares of company stock worth $3,386,196 over the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.