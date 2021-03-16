Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,280 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 11,280.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 39,670 shares during the last quarter.

KBA opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $53.32.

