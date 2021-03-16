Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

