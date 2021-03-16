Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

