Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Lumentum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

