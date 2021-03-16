Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,433 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,264 shares of company stock worth $4,919,742 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

NYSE:YETI opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

