Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,710 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

