Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stitch Fix traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $56.33. Approximately 3,026,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,436,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,879 shares of company stock worth $17,999,710 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

