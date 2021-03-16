Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STOK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $78,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

