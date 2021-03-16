Stratis Price Hits $1.54 (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $199.14 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00002735 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015989 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 216.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,253,328 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

