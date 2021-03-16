Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the February 11th total of 312,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

