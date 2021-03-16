Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 5.3%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.81. 6,316,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 1,283,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $26,269,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

