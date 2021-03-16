Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 10,705,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,422. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 638,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 377,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 547,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,076,000 after acquiring an additional 905,960 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.