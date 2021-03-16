Sundial Growers (SNDL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

