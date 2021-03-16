SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

