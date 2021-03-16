Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 393,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after buying an additional 37,397 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

RUN stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.39 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at $119,418,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,188,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,373,670. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

