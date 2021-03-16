Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $163,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunrun by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,602,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,205,000 after buying an additional 963,014 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.39 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at $119,418,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,188,201 shares of company stock worth $83,373,670. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

