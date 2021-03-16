Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and $3.15 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.55 or 0.03180709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,807,294 coins and its circulating supply is 310,088,498 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

