SushiSwap Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $477.41 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $19.87 or 0.00035834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.86 or 0.00654317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00071540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026501 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 205,893,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.