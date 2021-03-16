Swerve (SWRV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.89 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Swerve has a total market cap of $13.79 million and $7.89 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00453436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00546203 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,841,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,311,385 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.