Symrise’s (SYIEY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Symrise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. Symrise has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

