Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Jeffrey George Miller Sells 4,273 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $19,057.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,701 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $12,802.74.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

