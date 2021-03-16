Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 12,129 Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Stoneridge by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 370,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 368,074 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1,426.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 175,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 117,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

SRI opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $972.45 million, a PE ratio of -128.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

