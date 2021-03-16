Synovus Financial Corp Buys 511 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 31.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Black Knight by 30.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

