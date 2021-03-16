Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Masonite International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73,331 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $120.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

